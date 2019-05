The devotees offered prayers and took holy dip in River Ganga on the occasion of Buddha Purnima in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj today. Buddha Purnima is also known as Buddha Jayanti. It is the most sacred Buddhist festival and commemorates Lord Buddha's enlightenment and birth. In several parts of India, people have taken the dip in holy rivers. People meditate with utmost devotion to mark the auspicious occasion.