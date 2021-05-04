BTSC Recruitment 2021: Registration for 6,338 Medical Officer Posts Begins, Check Details

The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has started the online application process for the recruitment of Specialist Medical Officer (SMO) and General Medical Officers (GMO) on May 3. Interested and eligible candidates can submit the application form on the official website – pariksha.nic.in on or before May 24. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 6,338 Medical Officer (MO) vacancies, out of which 2,632 are for General Medical Officers while 3,706 vacancies are available for special Medical Officers. Check the details of the recruitment drive below

BTSC Medical Officer recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility requirements for both posts are different.

Essential requirement:

For Specialist Medical Officer – Candidates must have completed MBBS or Postgraduation in the concerned specialty or Equivalent Degree/Diploma/DNB along with a one-year internship in the National Medical Council or in a Government Hospital.

For General Medical Officer – Applicant should have completed MBBS or equivalent from MCI.

Age limit: The upper age limit for General male candidates is 37 years while for female candidates, it’s 40 years. Reserved category candidates will be given a relaxation in upper age limit as per the State government norms.

BTSC Medical Officer recruitment 2021: Application process

Step 1. Visit the official website of BTSC at http://pariksha.nic.in/

Step 2. On the homepage, go to the apply online tab

Step 3. Click on the application link for the respective advertisement dated May 4, 2021

Step 4. Next, click on registration and register yourself.

Step 5. Complete the application form and pay the required processing fee.

Step 6. Print a copy of the application form for further reference.

Applicants will have to pay an application fee of Rs 200.

BTSC Medical Officer recruitment 2021: Selection process

Successful applicants will be shortlisted on a merit basis. Eligible candidates will be marked on the following basis of their educational qualification and work experience:

1. MBBS – 60 Marks

2. Post Graduation – 15 Marks

3. Experience – 25 Marks

