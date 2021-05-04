BTSC Bihar MO Recruitment: Apply for 6,338 medical officer posts at pariksha.nic.in

The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has started its online recruitment drive for the posts of Specialist Medical Officer (SMO) and General Medical Officers (GMO). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website - pariksha.nic.in.

The application process begins today, 4 April and the last date to apply is 24 May. This recruitment drive aims at filling a total of 6,338 Medical Officer (MO) posts, out of which 2,632 are for General Medical Officers while 3,706 vacancies are for special Medical Officers.

Eligibility Criteria:

For Specialist Medical Officer " Interested candidates should have completed an internship of 12 months in the National Medical Council or in a Government Hospital and MBBS and Postgraduation in the concerned specialty or Equivalent Degree/Diploma/DNB.

For General Medical Officer " A candidate should have an MBBS or equivalent from MCI.

Age limit:

General Male category: 37 years General Female category: 40 years SC/ST category: 42 Years BC/OBC category: 40 Years

As a part of the selection process, applicants will be given the following marks on the basis of their educational qualification and work experience:

1. MBBS - 60 Marks 2. Post Graduation - 15 Marks 3. Experience - 25 Marks

Application Fee:

- Male General/ BC/ EWS - Rs 200 - (Resident of Bihar) Male SC/ ST/ OBC - Rs 50 - (Resident of Bihar) Female of Reserved and Unreserved Categories - Rs 50 - (Male/Female) Non-Resident of Bihar - Rs 200

