BSY can run govt safely for remainder of his term: Deve Gowda Bengaluru, Nov 13 (PTI) JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda onWednesday said Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa cancomplete his term as he no longer has to worry about how tomanage the disqualified MLAs, who have been allowed by SupremeCourt to contest coming bypolls.

'With common sense I can say that Yediyurappa wasworried about how to manage these 17 people (disqualifiedCongress-JDS MLAs),' he said when asked to comment on theSupreme Court verdict on their petitions.

'We don't need to bother about him (Yediyurappa). He canrun the government safely for the next three years and fourmonths (remainder of the term),' he added.

He also ruled out any truck with the Congress in future,especially with its senior leader Siddaramaiah.

'Siddaramaiah is also safe. There is no problem. Thereis no question of Siddaramaiah and Deve Gowda coming togetherto form the government. He will remain safely as theopposition leader. There is no further convergence of Congressand JD(S),' Gowda said. PTI GMS RSVS VS