BSP to go solo in UP, Uttarakhand Assembly polls: Mayawati

BSP Chief Mayawati (File photo)

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 27 (ANI): Dismissing reports that BSP had entered into a tie-up with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) for Uttar Pradesh polls, former Chief Minister Mayawati on Sunday informed that her party would contest alone in the state.

The BSP chief clarified that the party will go solo for the Assembly elections scheduled to take place early next year in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

In a series of tweets, she said: "This news is being broadcast in a media news channel since yesterday that the AIMIM and BSP will fight the upcoming Assembly elections in UP together. This news is completely false, misleading and fact-less. There is not even an iota of truth in this, and BSP vehemently denies it."

"By the way, in this regard, it is again clarified by the party that, except Punjab, in UP and Uttarakhand... BSP will not contest any alliance with any party; that is, it will fight alone," she added.

Meanwhile, BSP National General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP, Satish Chandra Mishra, has been appointed as National Coordinator of BSP Media Cell.

The BSP in Uttar Pradesh has been seeing defections and most of its leaders who have switched sides have gone to the Samajwadi Party. BSP had won 19 out of 403 seats in the 2017 assembly elections.

In Punjab, the party will be contesting the polls with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), former ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party. (ANI)