BSP leader Chandraprakash Mishra on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Smriti Irani in the national capital. Chandraprakash Mishra. Chandraprakash Mishra contested against Rahul Gandhi in Amethi in 2004 LS polls. As India heads towards LS Polls, several political leaders have changed their sides. Lok Sabha polls will begin from 11th April.