BSP To Contest UP, Uttarakhand Elections Solo: Mayawati

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will be contesting elections in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand solo, tweeted party Chief Mayawati on Sunday, 27 June. She took to Twitter to clear out any misconceptions about the party's plans of tying up with Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM, as reported by the media.

In a series of tweets, the BSP supremo dispelled rumours of a pre-poll alliance with any party in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Mayawati added that the only alliance that the BSP would have would be for the Punjab elections that commence early next year, with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

The two parties have finalised the division of seats in the 117-member Assembly with SAD contesting on 97 seats and the BSP on 20.

"One news channel has been broadcasting the news that the BSP and AIMIM will contest the upcoming UP elections together since yesterday. This news is completely false, misleading and baseless. There is not a shred of truth to it and the BSP vehemently denies it."

The BSP leader clarified that her party would not join forces with AIMIM on Twitter.

"In this regard, the party would like to reiterate that apart from Punjab, the BSP will fight the state polls that commence next year in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand alone, without any political alliance. Keeping this misleading news in mind, the BSP has appointed General Secretary and MP Satish Chandra Mishra as the party's national Media Cell coordinator."

Mayawati goes on to appeal to the media, asking them to get in touch with SC Mishra to confirm news and facts pertaining to the BSP.

As per a report by NDTV, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav also ruled out a tie-up for the UP elections after his failed collaborations with BSP and the Congress. He said that the Congress was too weak in UP to fight strongly against the BJP, telling NDTV that, "The people of UP have rejected the Congress." The party managed to secure a single seat out of 80 in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when Rahul Gandhi lost Amethi, the family bastion, to BJP's Smriti Irani.

