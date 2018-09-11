BSNL, Unlimit tie up to provide IoT services in India

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) Public sector telecom major BSNL and Reliance Group promoted Unlimit on Tuesday tied up to provide IoT (Internet of Things) services to enterprise customers across the country.

According to a joint statement, Unlimit, an end-to-end IoT service provider, will leverage BSNL's wireless network footprint pan-India to provide its solutions and services across industries.

"The solutions and services include managed connectivity, application enabling platform and device management, and advance analytics to customers across industries," the statement said.

Commenting on the partnership, Anupam Shrivastava, CMD, BSNL said: "By combining our pan India coverage, last mile network access and bandwidth with Unlimit's range of services, we will help enterprises accelerate the pace of their new innovations and fast-track the digital transformation process."

BSNL's connectivity especially in rural India would help Unlimit further penetrate the India enterprise market, focusing on industries such as automobile, digital manufacturing, transportation, logistics, public-sector enterprises and agriculture, the statement said, adding that Unlimit's solutions bundled with the BSNL connectivity is readily available to be deployed into the market.

"With the addition of BSNL's connectivity, we are further expanding our services and capabilities to help scale essential IoT projects in India and contribute significantly in the digitization of the rural society," said Juergen Hase, CEO, Unlimit.

--IANS

rrb-rv/ahm/sed