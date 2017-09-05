BSNL launches GSP/ASP service for SMEs, large businesses

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) State-owned telecom giant Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) on Tuesday said it has introduced GSP (GST Suvidha Provider)/ASP (Application Service providers) service on pan India basis in partnership with Taxmann Publications to assist small and medium enterprises (SMEs) as well as large business houses in transitioning to GST.

According to BSNL, the service will assist SMEs and larger businesses by launching an application software which will record invoices on a computer/handheld device or a smart phone along with all GST compliances like preparation and filing of GST Returns, assistance in generation of GST challans for payment, and sending back mismatch invoices.

"The service is targeted at remotely located small traders, shopkeepers and SMEs across India," it said in a statement.

BSNL said the GSP/ASP service, which will be available for its customers free of cost at present, can be availed by logging on to its official website and clicking on "GSP SERVICE" under the GST tab.

"The user can start availing the service after providing the basic information like name, BSNL phone no, email address etc.," it added.

--IANS

ppg/vd