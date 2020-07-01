BSNL 4G Tender Cancelled, Allegedly to Keep Chinese Firms Out

Weeks after it asked the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) to not use Chinese equipment while setting up its 4G network, the Department on Telecommunications has now cancelled BSNL’s tender for 4G upgrade, reported Gadgets 360.

According to the report, a fresh tender will be floated to encourage the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, while simultaneously keeping Chinese companies that supply tech gear, at bay.

Presently, Huawei and ZTE are the two Chinese companies that supply equipment to telecom companies in India.

In addition to state-owned BSNL and MTNL, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has also asked private telecom operators Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel to not use Chinese gear, reported Bloomberg.

The report, by Gadget 360, adds that the move is specifically aimed to keep Huawei & ZTE out and that Nokia and Ericsson, that are not based out of China, would eventually benefit from the move.

The move comes on a day when Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that Chinese firms or investment will not be allowed to partake in construction of road infrastructure and MSME projects in India.

The government has also banned 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, on grounds of national security.

