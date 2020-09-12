    BSF seizes weapons cache from international border outpost in Punjab

    ANI
    BSF troops foiled attempt by anti-national elements in Punjab [Photo/ANI]

    Ferozepur (Punjab) [India], September 12 (ANI): Vigilant troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday seized a consignment of weapons, including rifles and magazines at the border outpost of Abohar of Ferozepur district in Punjab.
    The BSF said that its personnel at the outpost on the India-Pakistan border seized three AK-47 rifles with six magazines and 91 Rounds, two M-16 rifles with four magazines and 57 Rounds and two pistols with four magazines and 20 Rounds.
    A search operation is in progress.
    More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

