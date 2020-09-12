BSF seizes weapons cache from international border outpost in Punjab

Ferozepur (Punjab) [India], September 12 (ANI): Vigilant troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday seized a consignment of weapons, including rifles and magazines at the border outpost of Abohar of Ferozepur district in Punjab.

The BSF said that its personnel at the outpost on the India-Pakistan border seized three AK-47 rifles with six magazines and 91 Rounds, two M-16 rifles with four magazines and 57 Rounds and two pistols with four magazines and 20 Rounds.

A search operation is in progress.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

