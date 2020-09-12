BSF Seizes Cache of Arms Near Indo-Pak Border in Punjab’s Abohar

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday, 12 September, seized a cache of arms and ammunition from the Abohar sector in Punjab near the Indo-Pak border.

The 124th Battalion of the BSF seized three AK-47 rifles, six round magazines, 91 round 7.62 mm ammunition, two M16 rifles, four M16 rifle magazines, 57 rounds 5.56 mm ammunition, two made in China pistols, four pistol magazines and 20 rounds 7.63 mm ammunition.

BSF said its vigilant troops once again thwarted the attempt of anti-national elements to push the consignment of contraband items into India.

The BSF in Punjab frontier has, so far this year, seized 394.742 kg heroin, 32 (including Saturday's seizure) different kind of weapons, 57 different magazines (including Saturday's seizure), 650 rounds ammunition of various calibres, six Pakistan mobile phones and 10 Pakistan sim cards. It has arrested 77 who crossed Indian border, including 10 Pakistan intruders,

The 2.65 lakh personnel strong force is mandated to guard India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders.

