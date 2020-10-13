BSF Recruitment 2020: Apply for 228 SI, ASI, Tradesman and others posts at bsf.gov.in

BSF Recruitment 2020 | Border Security Force (BSF) has released notification for recruitment to the post of Constable (Tradesman), SI (Works), JE/SI, AC, HC and ASI on its official site - bsf.gov.in. Through the recruitment drive, BSF aims to fill 228 vacancies.

According to a report by Careers 360, of the total posts, 75 vacancies are for Constable (Tradesman) Cadre, 64 Group C Posts, 52 Group B Engineering Cadre, 22 Group C Air Wing Cadre, and 15 Engineering Cadre.

The last date to apply for Engineering Cadre is 15 October. Candidates willing to apply for Group B, Air-wing and Constable Tradesman should register by 23 October. The deadline to apply for Group C posts in 28 October.

The minimum age limit for all the posts is 18 years. The maximum age for constable tradesman both (male and female) and Engineering positions is 19 years.

The upper age limit for constable tradesman is 23 years, while for Group B engineers Group C it is 25 years. Those applying for Group C Air-wing should be maximum of 28 years.

A report by Times Now said that candidates who get selected to various posts through BSF recruitment 2020 will be getting monthly emoluments ranging from Rs 21,700 to Rs. 1,42,400 as per the designation.

Candidates for constable tradesman will have to undergo PST, PET, documentation and trade test, written exam, medical exam for selection.

Group B engineers will be selected on the basis of written exam, documentation, practical test and medical exam.

Those applying for Group C and Group C Air-wing posts will be selected on basis of written exam, documentation, PST/PET and medical exam. Candidates for engineering post will be shortlisted on basis of written test.

