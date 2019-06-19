BSF personnel perform yoga at Chawala camp in Delhi

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel performed yoga at the BSF camp, Chawala, here on Tuesday. These exercises, which are being performed by the army personnel, seems to be the norm over a few BSF camps in the nation. Three days ago the Odisha BSF troopers performed yoga and just yesterday Assam BSF too joined the list. These exercises come in the run-up to the fifth ever international yoga day on June 21. India and other countries will celebrate international yoga day in a span of two days. The concept of yoga day was formally proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India during his first-year tenure. This is when he also addressed the United Nations General Assembly, Where he expressed his interest to make June 21 as the international yoga day. Modi founded the ministry of AYUSH which deals with natural methods of treatment including Yoga, Naturopathy, Ayurveda, Unani and Siddha.