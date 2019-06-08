BSF personnel brave heat wave to guard International Border in Jammu

Border Security Force (BSF) is the first line of defence protecting the international borders in India .The extreme heat wave which has engulfed the whole country has made their work very difficult in Jammu. The temperatures soar during the day time is more than 45 degrees celsius. The Jawans have to do patrolling on International Borders in the existing extreme temperatures with heavy uniform and bullet proof jackets which tests their strength. Despite severe temperature conditions Jawans kept a tight vigil on border, so that no enemy can infiltrate on this side. A jawan said, "People in the country are sleeping with an assurance that we are at the border. So, no matter what the weather is, we are always on alert."