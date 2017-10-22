BSF organises 'Run for Martyrs' half marathon in Delhi

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore flagged off the 'Run for Martyrs' half marathon organised by the Border Security Force (BSF) at the Jawahar Lal Nehru stadium here on Sunday.

The half marathon was held as a part of the BSF's countrywide initiative to commemorate the valiant deeds, and supreme sacrifices made by its personnel in the service of the nation.

The marathon was held in two categories. The first category covered a stretch of 21 km for men, while the other category included the 5-km run for fun for men and women of all categories.

Speaking to reporters after the flagging off, Rathore said that the marathon had helped in bringing together the soldiers from different parts of the country.

"When our border is safe, India will automatically remain safer. Soldiers from different parts of India come to the Border Security Force. They stay so far away from us at the border. And this marathon that we have organised is connecting these soldiers to the country. It will be organised every year. This will inspire our youth towards the army. Our blessings are with these soldiers," Rathore said.

Former shooter Abhinav Bindra, India's lone individual Olympic gold medallist, and former sprint queen P.T. Usha, who also flagged off the marathon in the city, expressed their delight to be associated with the great initiative.

"A large number of people have come for this marathon. There is so much enthusiasm. It is really wonderful to see. These types of things create a sports culture in our country. Kudos to the BSF for this initiative," Bindra said.

P.T. Usha stated, "That's a good initiative from the BSF and I am really happy to be a part of it. Good participation also and I am really happy about it."

Meanwhile, the BSF also organised a similar marathon run named 'Run for Martyrs' in Amritsar and Bhubaneshwar.

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan flagged off the marathon in Bhubaneshwar at the Kalinga Stadium on Sunday morning. (ANI)