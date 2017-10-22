BSF organises Half Marathon across nation to commemorate sacrifices of paramilitary forces

Border Security Force organised BSF Half Marathon to commemorate the sacrifices made by its personnel in the service of the nation. Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore flagged off the BSF Marathon from Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium in the national capital on Sunday. The half marathon is a part of BSF's countrywide initiative to create a sense of gratitude among citizens for the brave souls. Events for men, women and children under 21Kms, 10Kms and 5Kms categories were held respectively during the marathon. Even children, differently abled and women took part in today's run as they proved their respect to paramilitary forces of the country. Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan flagged off the half marathon at the Kalinga Stadium in the morning. BSF half marathon was also flagged off from Attari Border in Amritsar