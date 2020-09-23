BSF nabs Bangladeshi near border

Kolkata, Sep 23 (PTI) A Bangladeshi national was apprehended at Dobarpara outpost in North 24 Parganas district while trying to cross the Indo-Bangla border, a BSF statement said on Wednesday.

The man was intercepted by Border Security Force personnel near the outpost on Tuesday midnight and Taka 50,000 (Bangladeshi currency) was recovered from him, the statement said.

The person claimed that he was a resident of Patuakali district in the neighbouring country and was trying to come to India for treatment of liver disease.

The Bangladeshi has been handed over to Gaighata police station. PTI SUS MM MM