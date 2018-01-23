BSF man suspended for molesting Bangladeshi woman

Kolkata, Jan 23 (IANS) A Border Security Force (BSF) Constable has been suspended for allegedly molesting a woman passenger travelling by the India-Bangladesh Maitree Express from Kolkata to Dhaka, the BSF said on Tuesday.

The victim's husband had lodged a complaint with the Station Manager of Kolkata Station that his wife was molested by the constable during the journey.

"On January 22, a report was received from the railway authorities regarding molestation of a lady from Bangladesh travelling by 13108 Up Maitree Express ex-Kolkata to Dhaka," a BSF statement said.

After inquiry, Constable Veeranna Bhavi of BSF was found to be involved in the incident, it said. It said he has been suspended.

--IANS

