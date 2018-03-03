BSF keeping close watch at India-Bangladesh border ahead of vote counting

Ahead of the counting of votes in the state, the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have been deployed along the India-Bangladesh border. Furthermore, the state police, paramilitary forces and Tripura State Rifles are on vigil across the state in a bid to ensure smooth counting of votes. Adequate security arrangements have been made in the 20 places where counting is taking place. We have deputed senior officers of the police for overseeing arrangements. Measures have been taken for the safety and security of the candidates. The BSF has been alerted, and they will continue their vigil along the border. Voting for 59 seats of the Tripura Assembly was held on February 18, while elections in Charilam constituency were rescheduled for March 12 after the demise of one candidate. Meanwhile, re-polling in six booths - Dhanpur, Sonamura, Teliamura, Kadamtala-Kurti, Ampinagar and Sabroom Assembly constituencies - following accusations from the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M) of improper election procedure, was held on Monday. The security arrangements are also in place across Meghalaya and Nagaland, ahead of the declaration of results in these two states, which went to polls on Tuesday.