BSF jawans perform Yoga on bank of river Brahmaputra in Assam

The Border Security Force (BSF) jawans performed Yoga on the bank of river Brahmaputra in Assam's Dhubri. They have performed yoga ahead of the International Yoga Day. International Yoga Day will be celebrated on June 21. BSF is performing their duty and carrying border management through regular practices of Yoga. The concept of Yoga Day was formally promoted in India by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the first year of his tenure.