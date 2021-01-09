BSF hands over six Pak nationals to Pakistan Rangers after they inadvertently crossed border

Representative image

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], January 9 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday handed over to Pakistan Rangers six Pakistan nationals who had inadvertently crossed over to the Indian side.

The Pakistani nationals were apprehended after they crossed over to the Indian side on Friday in Punjab.

"Border Security Force (BSF), Jalandhar today handed over six Pakistani nationals who had inadvertently crossed over to the Indian side, to Pakistan Rangers. The six Pakistani nationals were apprehended as having crossed over to the Indian side on Jan 8," BSF said in a release.

"During the questioning, it came to notice that they had crossed over to Indian territory inadvertently. Nothing objectionable was recovered from them," it added.

BSF said that last year also six Pakistan nationals, who had crossed the border inadvertently, were handed over to the Pakistani Rangers on humanitarian grounds. (ANI)