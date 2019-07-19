BSF gives demo of non-lethal weapons used at India-Bangladesh frontier

India has been using non-lethal policy on India-Bangladesh frontier since 2011. Non-lethal policy means using of those weapons which are not deadly but serve the purpose effectively. Main motive of using non-lethal weapons is to save life while stopping cross border smuggling. Under the non-lethal strategy, BSF has 12 bore pump action gun and types of hand grenades like stun, chilli and dye. According to BSF, as many as 211 of its personnel were injured between 2015 and 2016. On July 11th, a BSF soldier lost his hand and suffered serious injuries in a bomb attack when Bangladeshi cattle smugglers along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal.