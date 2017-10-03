BSF camp attack: Terror is Pakistan's policy, says Gilgit leader Abdul Hamid Khan

Abdul Hamid Khan, one of Gilgit Baltistan's most influential leaders who lives in exile in Belgium, said that the terror strike on a Indian Border Security Force camp near Srinagar Airport has categorically confirmed that Pakistan is using terror as an instrument to not only create instability in neighboring India, but also to subjugate the people of Gilgit-Baltistan who want nothing less than freedom. He squarely blamed Islamabad for using terrorists to create a divide among the people in the name of religion and sect. Khan, who is heading the Balawaristan National Front, a political party based in Gilgit Baltistan, claimed that none of the people in the region are happy to live under Pakistan's control. He lambasted on to Islamabad for violating UNCIP resolution and falsely framing the political activists, religious persons and students of Gilgit Baltistan under the controversial anti-Terrorist Act of Schedule IV. Khan added that the lives, property and freedom of people is under serious threat due to Pakistan and China's joint conspiracy to strengthen their occupation under the garb of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Spread in an area of over 28,000 square miles, Gilgit Baltistan was part of princely state of Jammu and Kashmir. It remains under Pakistani occupation since 1948.