BSF, BGB exchange sweets ahead of Diwali

Border Security Force (BSF), stationed along the India-Bangladesh border at Akhaura integrated check post distributed sweets among soldiers of Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) as a goodwill gesture ahead of Diwali. The gesture was equally reciprocated by BGB officials and guards. The exchange of sweets between India and Bangladesh along the border is a traditional practice aimed at improving bilateral relations. Border Security Force and Border Guards Bangladesh exchange sweets and greetings during various festivals like Eid, Diwali, Holi, Republic Day and Independence Day.