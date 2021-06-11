BSF apprehends a Chinese national, after crossing Indo-Bangla border in Bengal

The Border Security Force apprehended a 36-year-old Chinese national on Thursday after he entered India without proper documents over the Indo-Bangla border. Han Junwe, a Hubei resident, has been named as the suspect. During questioning by the BSF, it was discovered that his putative business partner Sun Jiang had already been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police's Anti-Terrorist Squad. A laptop, two iPhones, one Bangladeshi SIM card, two pen drives, ATM cards, US dollars, and some Bangladeshi and Indian cash were seized by officials. He had visited his hometown in Hubei, according to BSF officials. In the meantime, his business associate Jiang had provided him 10–15 Indian SIM cards. However, Jiang was later apprehended and revealed Junwe's and his wife's identities.