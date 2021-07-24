BSF apprehends 9 Bangladeshis for trying to cross border illegally

Kolkata, Jul 24 (PTI) The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday said that it has apprehended nine Bangladeshi nationals for trying to cross the international border along West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

The nine were nabbed by officials of various outposts under the BSF's South Bengal Frontier on Friday.

A statement by the border guards said that during preliminary questioning, all of the apprehended people identified themselves as citizens of Bangladesh.

While some of them were trying to come to India in search of work while others were returning to Bangladesh to meet their families, it said.

All the nine people have been handed over to the police, the BSF said. PTI dc NN NN