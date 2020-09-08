BSF apprehends Bangladeshi cattle smuggler from Malda

(Eds: Correcting word in para 2) Kolkata, Sep 8 (PTI) Border Security Force has apprehended a Bangladeshi national when he was allegedly trying to smuggle cattle to the neighbouring country through a river route in Malda district, a BSF statement said on Tuesday.

Acting on specific input, BSF personnel at Sovapur outpost reached the midstream of the Ganga on a speedboat on Monday night and found a man swimming towards Bangladesh border holding on to a rope to which the three bovines were tied to.

The border guards intercepted the man and brought him and the cattle to the river bank.

During questioning the man said, he hailed from Chapainawabganj in Bangladesh and had crossed over to India about one month back.

The BSF handed over the Bangladeshi national and the cattle to Shamsherganj police station. An FIR has been lodged by the BSF to investigate the matter in detail, the statement said.

The cost of the seized cattle is estimated at about 'Taka' 1,20,000 in Bangladesh market, the statement said. PTI SUS MM MM