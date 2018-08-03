BSE's Q1 consolidated net profit from continuing operations up 4%

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Stock exchange major BSE on Friday reported a 4 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2018-19.

According to BSE, consolidated net profit from continuing operations during quarter under review increased to Rs 51.50 crore from Rs 49.73 crore for the corresponding period of previous fiscal.

Besides, the company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 116.99 crore, up 6 per cent from Rs 110.47 crore reported for the quarter ended on June 30, 2017.

Commenting on financial performance for the quarter, BSE MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said: "BSE's success of its Mutual Fund, Currency Derivatives, SME, India INX platforms has set the base for BSE to focus on growth of the next-gen products that cater to emerging India, efficiently scaling up our outreach to the financially excluded population of India."

"BSE continues to transform itself and act as a catalyst in the growth of financial disintermediation in India as we look at the newer and greener pastures available in the aggregation and distribution business of financial products."

--IANS

rv/vm