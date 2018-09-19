BSES energises 1,000 solar rooftop connections in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) In a major achievement on clean energy in the national capital, Delhi distribution company (discom) BSES on Wednesday announced it has energised a record over 1,000 rooftop solar connections in the city with a sanctioned solar load of over 40,000 KW (40 MW).

In a statement, BSES said 1,077 consumers including the Lotus Temple and the Maulana Azad Medical College had been provided rooftop solar connections.

"The number of rooftop solar connections is likely to cross the 2,000 mark by the end of the year," the statement said.

"The highest number of rooftop solar net metering connections are in the domestic segment (604 KW), followed by commercial establishments (262) and educational institutions (178)."

Vasant Valley School, Delhi Public School's East of Kailash branch, Bal Bharti, Aurobindo Ashram and organisations like TERI have adopted BSES rooftop solar connections.

"BSES is among very few utilities in India, which are engaged in actively propagating the roof top solar installations through direct marketing efforts," the discom said.

"BSES has energised rooftop net metering connections ranging from a sanctioned load of 1 KW to over 1,600 KW. Consumers have begun to see the benefits of roof stop solar net metering and how it reduces their electricity bills," a BSES spokesperson said.

Noting the benefits of rooftop solar connections, the statement said these allow consumers to generate electricity for self consumption and sell surplus, if any, to the discom.

Customers are paid for the surplus power sold by them as per the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission guidelines.

"Domestic consumers also enjoy the benefit of Generation Based Incentive (GBI), which at present is Rs 2 per unit," BSES said.

Besides, consumers opting for the RESCO model do not have to incur any upfront capital expenditure, which is borne by the vendor, it added.

--IANS

