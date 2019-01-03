BSES Delhi discoms ink deal to procure 200 MW wind power at low rate

New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANS) Announcing a successful effort for a cleaner enviroment, Delhi electricity distribution company (discom) BSES on Thursday said it has signed a power sale agreement with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to procure 200 MW at competitive rates.

In a statement, BSES said that sister discoms BSES Rajdjani Power Ltd (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Ltd (BYPL) are going to purchase 100 MW each of wind power from SECI "at a very competitive tariff of Rs 2.84 per unit".

"The power is expected to be available to the discoms from fiscal 2020-21 for a period of 25 years and will be available at a very competitive tariff of Rs 2.84 per unit, including the trading margin. The power will be procured though SECI, which will act as an intermediary procurer," it said.

With this latest agreement, BSES discoms will be getting a total of 600 MW of wind power

"Earlier, BRPL and BYPL have signed agreements to procure 250 MW and 150 MW of wind-power respectively. Of these, 50 MW of wind power has already started flowing from October 2018 and another 50 MW is expected to be available over the next couple of months.

"The remaining will start flowing progressively from November 2019," the statement added.

Commenting on the agreement, a BSES spokesperson said: "BSES discoms are committed to the promotion of renewable power in Delhi while ensuring that there is minimal burden on the consumers. We have been procuring energy from all available renewable energy sources at economical rates".

The discom said the tariff is priced substantially lower than the average cost of long-term power purchase agreements, which are around Rs 4.5 per unit. This agreement will also help BSES discoms fulfil their renewable purchase obligations.

The statement said that a prudent mix of wind and solar power in the discoms' power portfolio will be helpful in effectively meeting Delhi's peak power demand.

"Delhi experiences peak power demand twice in a 24-hour period and this wind power being sourced from the coastal areas of Gujarat and Tamil Nadui is expected to support the night peak demand," it added.

--IANS

bc/prs