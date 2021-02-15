BSEB Class 12 Result 2021: Bihar board won't announce results this month; visit biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in for more details

The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) is not going to release the Class 12 board results 2021 this month, as per media reports.

A board official has confirmed to The Indian Express, that the evaluation process will take some time and hence the results will not be out in February. The official further said that although the lockdown situation had affected the evaluation process last year, BSEB had announced the Class 12 result in record 40 days. This year's results would be out soon as well, he added.

The official said: "The evaluation process will take some time, but can be faster than last year as the pandemic phase is almost over."

In 2021, the Class 12 or intermediate level exams started on 1 February and continued till 13 February, 2021.

Once the results are announced, students can access them through the board's official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

As per a tweet by the official handle of BSEB, as many as 13.5 lakh students appeared for the BSEB Class 12 exams this year.

The Bihar board exams were one of the first board exams to be conducted in 2021, with several other state and national boards postponing the exams.

According to a report in Times Now, a total of 13.50 lakh students appeared for the BSEB Class 12 examinations that concluded on 13 February. The exams were held at 1,473 centres across the state.

As per the report, last year the Bihar Board result for Class 12 was announced in March and overall 80.44 percent of the students passed the exams. The results were declared in 25 days. Neha Kumari topped the Science Stream last year, while Kausar Fatma and Sudhanshu Narayan Choudhary topped in the Commerce and Arts stream respectively.

