BSE, NSE to start commodity derivatives trading in October

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Stock exchange major BSE will launch derivatives trading in commodities segment from October 1, while NSE would start the same on October 12, it was announced on Friday.

The announcement comes after both the bourses received approval for commodity derivatives trading from security market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on September 19.

Further, "BSE has also received SEBI approval for launch of delivery-based futures contract in Gold (1 kg) and Silver (30 kg) from October 1, 2018," the bourse said in a statement.

NSE, too, in its statement said that it has received SEBI's approval for futures trading in gold and silver.

"NSE, India's leading stock exchange, is pleased to inform that SEBI has granted approval for introducing futures contracts on Gold 1 kg, Gold Mini 100 grams and Silver 30 kg on NSE's commodity derivatives segment," it said.

