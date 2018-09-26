BSE gets SEBI nod to launch futures contract in gold, silver

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Security market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has allowed stock exchange major BSE to launch "delivery-based futures contract in dold (1 kg) and silver (30 kg)".

According to the BSE, the trading of these contracts will be launched from October 1.

"Contract start day will be 6th day of contract launch month and last trading day will be 5th day of contract expiry month," the BSE said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The commodity trading session will be from Monday to Friday 10 a.m to 11.30 or 11.55 p.m. Delivery centre of gold and silver futures contract will be exchange designated vaults at Ahmedabad initially and then expanding it pan India in the second phase."

--IANS

ravi-rv/nir