BSE Dalal Street building gets trademark

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Stock exchange major BSE has secured a "trademark" for its iconic building -- Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers -- located on Dalal Street here.

According to BSE, the Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers joins the elite club of distinguished structures around the world that have secured trademark rights.

Subsequently, the usage of the BSE building's picture will require consent from BSE. A transparent process will be announced at the later date.

"Till the time the usage of the building image can continue as per the current framework," the stock exchange major said in a statement on Tuesday.

BSE MD & CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said: "We are glad that the uniqueness of this iconic building that serves as a barometer of Indian economy has been recognised under the Trade Marks Act, 1999 by the government."

The 28-floor building took almost 10 years to build and was finally completed in 1980. At the time of its completion, it was the tallest building in India.

Initially known as BSE Towers, the building was soon renamed after the late chairman of BSE, Sir Phiroze Jamshedji Jeejeebhoy.

The stock exchange major was founded in 1875. It began as a small group of brokers who functioned under a banyan tree on Dalal Street.

