BS Koshyari's overreach threatens federal tenet of strong government-governor relationship

Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's letter dated 12 September to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will surely go down as an extraordinary epistle in India's postcolonial political history. It not only reflected poorly on Koshyari's understanding of the many nuances of the Indian Constitution in procedural terms, its contents also blew all rules of engagement out of the water.

Let's first deal with the procedural solecism, rendered all the less acceptable by the fact that Koshyari had spent a few months as chief minister of Uttarakhand a couple of decades ago, and the context in which it appeared. The day after the chief minister composed his epistle, workers and leaders of the BJP started what looked like a mass programme of forcing their way into various temples " including the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai and Saibaba temple in Shirdi " in defiance of lockdown orders.

The crowds, including mahants and sadhus, offered fasts outside a number of temples. That this was a BJP-led movement against the government became clear in a number of statements. A BJP statement said, "Do not let the situation come to a point where sants, mahants, warkaris forcibly enter temples." Almost in chorus, the head of a religious trust said that while the Centre had allowed the opening of places of worship, it was the Maharashtra government that was keeping temples closed.

One can debate the wisdom, or supreme lack of it, that drives political and religious leaders to launch a movement which to many could seem just a bit outrÃ© given the ordeal Mumbai and Maharashtra have been going through. But it is beyond belief that Koshyari thought it fit to lend it support from the Raj Bhavan. Egging on agitators, whatever their cause, goes beyond any reasoned discussion on constitutionality.

Nevertheless, let's for a moment take the charitable view that Koshyari wanted to make an intervention on a public issue. The power of the governor, especially vis-Ã -vis the elected government of a state, is clearly laid out in Part VI of the Constitution. It says the executive power of a state shall be vested in the governor, who shall exercise it through 'officers subordinate' to him with the aid and advice of 'his' chief minister and the council of minister. A certain amount of discretion has been allowed only by or under the Constitution.

In other words, gubernatorial discretion is limited to grave contingencies of the order usually described a breakdown of constitutional order in a state. Since the promulgation of the Constitution, a number of judicial verdicts have further constrained gubernatorial autonomy and the governor's role. Koshyari was nowhere within limits. The agitation mounted by the religious trusts and the BJP was routine. Dealing with it was one of the routine functions of the government constituted by law, which it was carrying out.

There was no scope for Koshyari to get involved. By getting involved, he had assigned himself a partisan role in which he was arraigned against his government with agitators.

You could say that the governor was concerned about the people's right to worship in public. If that had indeed been the case, he could have had a private consultation with Thackeray and the chief minister would presumably told him exactly what he said in reply to the letter. To wit: That he was "studying what was happening in other states and trying to do what is best for Maharashtra".

By sending the letter affixed with memoranda from BJP leaders, Koshyari rather gave the game away. But what was infinitely worse was that he seemed to be completely unaware of where Maharashtra stood with regard to the COVID-19 crisis. For an ordinary citizen, this passes muster. But in the case of the governor, it's unforgivable ignorance.

So let's put him a little up to date on the horrifying effect COVID-19 has had on Mumbai, India's worst-hit city, and Maharashtra, the country's worst-hit state. At the time of writing, Maharashtra had registered 1.54 million infections and 40,514 deaths. These mean that the state has seen 21 percent of the country's 7.24 million infections and 36 percent of India's 111,000 deaths. Dealing with this calamity is a mammoth task, you could be pardoned for thinking that the least the chief minister and his government could expect was a helping hand from Raj Bhavan.

