BS Dhanoa flags off 4,500-km marathon from Kargil War Memorial to Kohima War Cemetery

Air Force chief B S Dhanoa on Friday kick started an ultra-marathon covering over 4,500 kilometers from Kargil War Memorial in Drass to Kohima War Cemetery in Nagaland to support the "Fit India" movement launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week. Dhanoa handed a torch to an Air Force official who will hand it over to the next person in a relay run that will cover 100 km a day. Kargil to Kohima, K2K, is the greatest running expedition taken by any force in India.