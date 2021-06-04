BRZ vs ECU Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2021, Brazil vs Ecuador June 5 06:00 AM IST

BRZ vs ECU Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2021 between Brazil vs Ecuador: Brazil will play host to Ecuador at the Beira Rio Stadium, in Porto Alegre on Friday for their latest FIFA World Cup qualifying tie. The hosts come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Uruguay in a FIFA World Cup qualifying game last year. While, the visitors beat Colombia 6-1 in their WC qualifying game in November 2020. Both South American nations will look to carry their winning momentum in this crucial fixture.

The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2021 match between Brazil vs Ecuador is scheduled to start at 06:00 AM IST.

BRZ vs ECU International Friendlies 2021, Live Streaming

There will be no live telecast of the match. However, fans can keep track of the scores from the official social media accounts of the respective national teams.

BRZ vs ECU International Friendlies 2021, Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, June 5, at the Beira Rio Stadium, in Porto Alegre, Brazil. The game will start at 6:00 AM IST.

BRZ vs ECU Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Gabriel Jesus

Vice-Captain: Alexander Dominguez

Goalkeeper: Alexander Dominguez

Defenders: Eder Militao, Xavier Arreaga, Alex Sandro, Marquinhos

Midfielders: Christian Noboa, Everton Ribeiro, Casemiro

Strikers: Neymar, Fidel Martinez, Gabriel Jesus

BRZ vs ECU Probable XIs

Brazil: Alisson Becker (GK), Emerson Royal, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro, Lucas Paqueta, Casemiro, Everton Ribeiro, Gabriel Jesus, Roberto Firmino, Neymar

Ecuador: Alexander Dominguez (GK), Angelo Preciado, Robert Arboleda, Xavier Arreaga, Pervis Estupinan, Moises Caicedo, Christian Noboa, Fidel Martinez, Angel Mena, Juan Cazares, Enner Valencia

