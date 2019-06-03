Brutal attack caught on camera: Gujarat BJP MLA publicly thrashes woman, later apologises

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) invited huge embarrassment for itself after its MLA from Gujarat was caught on camera kicking an NCP woman leader in Naroda in Ahmedabad. The video of the incident went viral in no time with opposition training guns at the BJP. The video shows BJP MLA Balram Thawani kicking a woman outside his office where the lady had gone to discuss some local issue, news agency ANI reported. The incident took place on Sunday after the two reportedly had a heated argument.

According to reports, the NCP woman leader had gone to participate in a protest outside the MLA’s office over water supply in Naroda in Ahmedabad. Reports say that the lady was already being manhandled by another man when Balram joined him in beating her outside the office in a broad daylight.

Watch video:



The lady has now filed a complaint against the BJP MLA. When the matter was widely reported in media, Balram Thawani confessed to his mistake and apologised to the lady. The BJP leader also defended himself saying this has never happened in his 22 years of political career.

“I got swayed by emotions. I accept the mistake, it was not intentional. I have been in politics for the last 22 years, such a thing has never happened before. I will say sorry to her,” he said.

Independent MLA and a strong BJP critic in Gujarat Legislative Assembly Jignesh Mevani retweeted the video and demanded that Chief Minister Vijay Rupani act against Thawani. He also demanded that media to create pressure on the state government to file an FIR against the MLA.

“Since we are an anti-poor and highly patriarchal society, this woman who has been publicly beaten up by BJP MLA Balram Thavani won’t be able to gather strength to register the complaint. But the question is will CM Vijay Raupani,” he tweeted.