Bruno Mars shares Grammy honour with 'brothers'

New York, Jan 29 (IANS) Star performer Bruno Mars ensured he thanked his inner circle -- his co-writers -- when he took the stage with them to receive the Record of the Year honour at the 60th Grammy Awards ceremony.

In his acceptance speech, the hip-hop star thanked The Recording Academy as well as his co-writers including Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus and Jonathan Yip, reported eonline.com.

"I've known these guys for over a decade. All the music, the music business horror stories you see in the movies, we've been through all of it. And this is the first time on this album that we all came collectively as a group and put this song together and put the album together.

"So fellas, it is an honour to share this with you tonight. These are my brothers," he said.

Mars won Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Best R&B Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical for "24K Magic", Song of the Year and Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance for "That's What I Like" -- taking home not just major awards but also those in the R&B genre.

The Grammy Awards, held here on Sunday night, were aired in India on Vh1.

