Bruno Mars leads American Music Awards nominations

Los Angeles, Oct 13 (IANS) Singer Bruno Mars topped the list for the upcoming 45th annual American Music Awards (AMA) with eight nominations, including in categories like Artist of the Year, Favourite Male Artist - Pop/Rock and Favourite Album - Pop/Rock for "24K Magic".

The nominations were announced here on Thursday, reports billboard.com.

Mars was also nominated in categories like Video of the Year, Favourite Male Artist - Soul/R&B, Favourite Album - Soul/R&B, Favourite Song - Soul/R&B and Favourite Artist - Adult Contemporary.

Rapper Drake and Ed Sheeran followed Mars with five nominations each.

Drake, Sheeran and Mars will be competing with The Chainsmokers and Kendrick Lamar in Artist of the Year category. While the three of them are up against each other for Favourite Male Artist - Pop/Rock.

Drake is also up for Favourite Album - Pop/Rock for "More Life", Favourite Artist - Rap/Hip-Hop and Favourite Album - Rap/Hip-Hop.

Sheeran, meanwhile, is also nominated for Video of the Year for "Shape of you", Favourite Song - Pop/Rock and Favourite Artist - Adult Contemporary.

Singers James Arthur, Niall Horan, Julia Michaels, Post Malone and Rae Sremmurd are nominated for New Artist of the Year trophy this year while Favourite Female Artist - Pop/Rock will have Alessia Cara, Lady Gaga and Rihanna against each other.

The Favourite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock award will have The Chainsmokers, Coldplay and Imagine Dragons in the competition.

Singers Sam Hunt, Thomas Rhett and Keith Urban will be in contention for Favourite Male Artist - Country, while Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and Carrie Underwood are up for the female category of the same award.

The nominees for Favourite Artist are Electronic Dance Music (EDM) are The Chainsmokers, Calvin Harris and DJ Snake.

Popular films "Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2", "Moana" and "Trolls" are competing for Top Soundtrack category.

The 45th annual American Music Awards will take place on November 19. The awards gala will be aired in India on Vh1.

--IANS

