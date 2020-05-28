‘Bruised and in Pain’: Chinese Woman Assaulted At Noida Society

"(He) attacks me from behind till I bleed, black and blue. Help me!"

These are the words of Zou Hui, a Chinese woman residing in a society in Noida, after she was allegedly thrashed with a stick by a man when she went out for a walk in the morning.

In a letter shared on Twitter on 27 May, Wednesday, Hui (English Name, Carol) described her plight and shared details of the incident that took place in ATS Green Paradiso society on 25 May. In the images shared by her, bruises can be seen on her body.

"How a foreign national is being treated in your city", wrote Zou.

According to her, on the morning of 25th a stray dog which was following her, attacked another resident's dog.

While she tried to reach out to the guard who she thought could help the dogs, the dog’s owner thrashed her as per her letter.

Chinese lady thrashed with a stick by an Indian man while walking in the morning in ATS PARADISO. G.Noida. and attacks me from behind till I bleed, black and blue. Help me! I want justice as soon as possible.@saurabhpfa @Manekagandhibjp @myogiadityanath @Uppolice @dmgbnagar pic.twitter.com/wAiriiYlg7 — Carol ZH (@CarolZH4) May 27, 2020

Discrepancy in FIR, Alleges Victim

"The above mentioned Indian man thrashed me from behind at my back with a heavy thick stick more than 10 times," she said, adding that her hands and hips were injured as a result of the assault. "I was shocked and wasn’t aware why he was cruelly beating me," she said.

Zou claims that society security guard was witness to the alleged assault.

In the letter, she also highlights the discrepancy in the FIR by the police in this case. While the police identified the accused as Amarpal Singh, the FIR said "unknown", she alleges.

She claims the accused, too, went to the police station, and investigating officer Rekha Chaudhury "assured" her of "justice".

Further, she quotes an unnamed police personnel who told her Singh was arrested and presented in front of a magistrate. However, many residents of ATS Paradiso saw him coming back to the society by 7.30 pm the same evening, according to Zou.

While the Chinese national accepts she fed the dog, she claims:

"“It is not the dog issue. Media and the society have falsely reported (it) as an issue pertaining to dogs which is contrary to fact.”" - Zou Hui

Zou demands justice and wants an action taken against the accused.

"If anything unnatural happens to us in the future, the accused man Mr Amarpal Singh should be responsible for it," she said.

This is not the first time that a Chinese national has accused authorities of prejudice.

Earlier, Oppo had accused RWA for bias against its Chinese employees. Following the company's complaint, the RWA head was booked.

The Oppo management had said the company's employees living in ATS Green Paradiso were being harrased in the society, as per a Times Now report.

(With inputs from IANS)

