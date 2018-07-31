My brother is a hero: Sonakshi Sinha

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) Actress Sonakshi Sinha says her brother Luv Sinha, who is all set to make his acting debut in Bollywood with "Paltan", is a hero.

Sonakshi on Tuesday shared a photograph of Luv from the film, directed by J.P. Dutta.

"This is my brother, and hes a hero! Luv Sinha in 'Paltan'. September 7! Can. Not. Wait," Sonakshi captioned the image.

"Paltan" is a war drama and also features Siddhanth Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Dipika Kakar and Harshvardhan Rane.

-*-

Twinkle wants to age like Tom Cruise

Producer-author Twinkle Khanna says her mission after watching the sixth instalment of the "Mission: Impossible" franchise is to try ageing like Hollywood star Tom Cruise.

"My mission after seeing the new 'Mission: Impossible' is to try and age like Tom Cruise. Someone once told me that I look like him -- I don't know if that meant I have movie star looks or that I just look like a short man," Twinkle tweeted with her humour in place.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, in "Mission: Impossible Fallout", Cruise is back as IMF agent Ethan Hunt. This time, he tries to avert danger which is threatening a large population of three countries.

The Paramount Pictures movie is distributed in India by Viacom18 Motion Pictures. It released in India on Friday in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

-*-

Kavita Seth excited about Bengaluru Poetry Festival

"Iktara" hitmaker Kavita Seth says she is excited to perform at the Bengaluru Poetry Festival for the first time.

Seth is looking forward to her performance at the upcoming third edition of the fest, which will be held on August 4-5.

"I am very excited to be a part of this festival as I will be performing for the first time," Seth said in a statement to IANS.

Stars like Shabana Azmi, Usha Uthup, and Vishal Bhardwaj will also perform at the fest.

-*-

Svar Kamble's 'Chhote Nawab' journey

Child artiste Svar Kamble is having fun working on "Chhote Nawab".

The actor, who was seen in "Chef" alongside Saif Ali Khan, will essay the role of a teenage boy named Junaid. His character comes from London to meet his extended family in Lucknow.

The shooting for the Yoodlee Films project is underway in Rae Bareli near Lucknow with actors Akshay Oberoi and Plabita Borthakur.

"Junaid in 'Chhote Nawab' is an easily relatable role for me. It is a coming-of-age role of a teenager who is dealing with a gamut of emotions and changes, even as he tries to make sense of a distinct cultural background than what he is used to. It's been fantastic working with the team," Svar said in a statement to IANS.

Being directed by Kumud Chaudhary, the film revolves around a family of Nawabs in Lucknow.

Chaudhary says Svar plays a pivotal role in the film.

"He is the heart and soul of the narrative and a complex role to tackle. I am delighted how young Svar has risen up to the challenge."

--IANS

dc-sug/rb/bg