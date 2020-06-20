Brother of Bangladesh Cricketer Tamim Iqbal, Nafees, Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Nafees Iqbal, former Bangladesh cricketer and elder brother of ODI captain Tamim Iqbal, has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a media report.

The Daily Star newspaper reported that Nafees himself confirmed that he has contracted the deadly virus and is currently in home isolation in Chittagong.

Nafees Iqbal a right-handed opening batsman, made his debut for Bangladesh in 2003 but has been out of the national reckoning since 2006.

The 34-year-old played 11 Tests and 16 ODIs for Bangladesh, scoring 518 and 309 runs respectively.

Last month, Bangladesh’s development coach and former first-class cricketer Ashiqur Rahman had tested positive for the dreaded virus.

Pakistan’s three cricketers -- Shahid Afridi, Taufeeq Umar and Zafar Sarfaraz -- have also tested for positive the virus.

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly's family members have tested positive for Coronavirus. Snehashish Ganguly, the secretary of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and Sourav’s elder brother, has been infected by COVID-19, the health state department said on Friday. Also, Snehashish's wife has been infected with the virus. According to the report, Shenashish’s mother-in-law and father-in-law were also diagnosed with the virus last week.

Last week, Afridi had announced on Twitter that he has tested positive for novel coronavirus. In a latest Facebook video, Afridi has said: "I wanted to make this video as I have been hearing a lot about my health on social media since the past few days. First two-three days were really tough for me but my condition has been improving since then."

