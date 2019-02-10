'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' is the best show ever made: Andy Samberg

Los Angeles, Feb 10 (IANS) Actor Andy Samberg says his TV show "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" is the best show ever made, and no one would dispute that.

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" is an American police television sitcom, and tackles issues like police brutality, racial profiling, corrupt prisons and anti-LGBT discrimination. The show was picked up by NBC for a sixth season just one day after Fox cancelled the show last year.

"'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' I would say follows in the footsteps of 'The Office', 'Parks and Recreation' and a lot of 'S& L Lineage' (Small Ville Lineage)," Samberg said in a statement to IANS.

"It is a workplace comedy, jampacked with jokes, full of heart, God what else can I tell you? It's the best show ever made, I think I can say that. No one would dispute that," he added.

The show is aired in India on Colors Infinity.

