Bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi inaugurated in Ukraine on Gandhi Jayanti

Kyiv [Ukraine], October 2 (ANI): On the occasion of the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a bronze statue of Bapu was inaugurated in Kyiv, Ukraine.

The statue was inaugurated jointly by Indian Ambassador Partha Satpathy, First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Emine Dzhaparova, Deputy Minister for Education and Science of Ukraine Andriy Vitrenko and Professor Petro Bekh, Vice-Rector, Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv.

Taking to Twitter, India in Ukraine said, "In a remarkable moment bringing the people of India and Ukraine even closer, on October 2, on the occasion of birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a statue of Mahatma Gandhi would be unveiled at A.V. Fomin Botanical Garden, Kyiv."

This is to mark the finale of the celebrations of 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi.

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of the freedom struggle against the colonial British rule with utmost patience.

This led to India finally achieving its independence in 1947. Fondly known as Bapu, his unwavering belief in 'Swaraj' (self-governance) and 'Ahimsa' (non-violence) won him accolades across the world.

Globally, Gandhi's birth anniversary is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence. Several events were held in India and across the world to mark the occasion. (ANI)

