Bronchitis cases increase, heart patients face risk due to harsh Delhi weather: AIIMS

While speaking to ANI in the national capital on December 30, the Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Dr Randeep Guleria said, "The cold in Delhi is more severe than the hilly areas. Because of it, there is a rise of 15-20 % in patients at out-patient department (OPD)." "Bronchitis cases go up, heart patients also face risks due to the weather," he added. "People should take precautions," doctor further stated.