Broken Foot, an exhibition featuring 60 artists, records socio-political fallout of India's migrant workers crisis

On 24 March, as the nationwide lockdown was put into place to battle the spread of COVID-19, thousands of migrant workers set off homeward, some to their families and some with. For the next few weeks which eventually turned into months, the workers, marooned on unknown streets, battled hunger, disease, and apathy from the state and public. It was unimaginable that these were the same bodies that had helped build the houses we live in and the hospitals that stand tall amid the coronavirus pandemic. At the end of their perilous journeys, some of the 1.04 crore workers made it home while others didn't. However, perhaps the greatest mockery of the crisis was made when the government said it had no data of the number of migrant lives lost during the lockdown.

In the absence of an official, comprehensive record of the exodus, an exhibition curated by artists Rumi Samadhan and Prabhakar Kamble foregrounds and responds to the Indian migrant's journey home. Broken Foot "> Unfolding Inequalities contextualises the works of 60 artists within larger frameworks of politics, governance, environment, laws, and culture. Excerpts from an interview with the curators below:

The exhibition touches upon the varied implications of the pandemic. What was the thought and reference point behind it?

This exhibition is a thought of lending a helping hand for the artists who are in trouble due to the rise of pandemic. Initially it was started with a discussion of how to raise a COVID-19 artist relief fund; we came up with the idea of exhibiting online in collaboration with Mojarto.

Very early on, a series of intense discussions began as the migrant labour crisis unfolded in simultaneity with the economic impact of the pandemic on the lives of artists. These talks led the making of Broken Foot "> Unfolding Inequalities where 60 socio-politically conscious artists have been invited to build a context for the curatorial vision, as they help us create a fundraiser for the artists in need.

How would you define your curatorial process? The exhibition merges different art design and elements together; how did that convergence play out?

The curatorial process was research-based and a process-driven engagement. A topographical view of curatorial vision, artists and direction converged organically after a point. We were observant and moved by the 'spontaneous solidarity' shown by a few artists as a critical response to the migrant-labour crisis.

The invitation to the artists was non-hierarchical, keeping in mind an inclusion of different forms of aesthetics, such as spontaneous line drawings, conceptual works, experimental sculptures-paintings, inclusivity of art of the indigenous, as well as photography. Through this curation we look at interrelations of socio-political, economic-ecological as well as technological aspects that build our milieu, where 'existential social realities' become the core aspects of life.

A bit about the works featured " Umesh Singh faced a rough journey home from Varanasi to Bihar, an arduous 40-hour travel. He documents this cathartic escapade " undertaken with migrant workers " through a series of works within Acts of solidarity.

Escapade - a journey with the migrants | Umesh Singh

Sunil Awchar's black and white drawings are a sensitive responses to the turbulence the migrant workers faced, embodied in works such as 'We just want to somehow get back home', Disinfection and The Constitution.

Vikrant Bhise's 'A journey with hunger - I' unearths a vitriolic projection of starvation and helplessness, conjoining the intestines and legs of those travelling homeward.

Kerala-born, Baroda-based visual artist Anil Thambai retrieves the erased ideas of collective labour through They were walking, as he traces architecture in history to question the absence of labour.

