Broadway stories from Bengal: Sujoy Prosad Chatterjee's new documentary, Spotlight, explores the vibrant theatre culture of Kolkata

In the 1870s, a group of young men, passionate about theatre, set up an independent theatre company in Kolkata that produced plays for the public " the National Theatre. Back then, theatre was confined to the rich houses of the babus in the city, and outsiders could watch only if they were invited. Amrita Lal Basu, Ardhendu Sekhar Mustafi, Girish Chandra Gosh and Dharmadas Sur wanted to democratise it for the first time in the history of Bengali drama. But the men suffered for their rebellion.

An affluent household, where Mustafi performed his plays, apparently denied the theatre artiste his scholarship, and his father locked him up in his house. However, Amritalal and others managed to scrounge some money amounting to the scholarship fee, gave it to Mustafi's angry guardian and continued with their love for theatre.

This is the origin of Public Theatre/Broadway Bengal, a spirited theatrical tradition seen in Northern Kolkata. Every furlong there used to be a theatre house; it was undeniably the Broadway or the West End of Bengal. Two centuries on, Sujoy Prosad Chatterjee, an interdisciplinary artiste and actor, pays homage to this culture with Spotlight, his video documentary on Broadway of Bengal and the future of theatre. The film is born out of a collaboration between SPCKraft, an interdisciplinary arts collective and GhoshCompany, a Montreal based YouTube channel.

Soumitra Chatterjee, Ratna Ghoshal, Rudraprasad Sengupta and Neeraj Kabi are among the stalwarts and actors featured in the film. "Daminee Benny Basu has sung 'Aamar Chaaina Ojon Kora Bhalobasha' from the iconic play Barbadhu. Contemporary theatre practitioner Sohag Sen has spoken about the future of theatre and how "digital" can theatre become, apart from elucidating on the concept of "actor's manager" " a common factor that binds the broadway and group theatre," says Sujoy.

The concept is inspired by The Firebird, a novel by Saikat Majumdar about an adolescent boy's perspective on his mother's acting career with Broadway Bengal.

Public theatre used to be an all-inclusive entertainment and cultural space for those not just in Kolkata but also those in the hinterlands, recalls Sujoy. "It used to be a hub of film stars and theatre artistes. Box offices used to ring in with cash, there was a time when we failed to get a booking for the play." He remembers as a child going to his maternal grandparents' house on Sundays, enjoying a typical Bengali fare of mutton curry for lunch, taking a blissful nap and all of them going to the theatres in the evening.

"We had no culture of going to the pubs or discotheques. I remember how I would spend my pocket money on plays at the Academy of Fine Arts. My homemaker mother instilled in me this deep passion for watching these plays. Also for the people in the hinterlands, they had no other forms of entertainment. With the disposable income they had, it was unthinkable of going to the movies or shopping," says Sujoy.

The Broadway Bengal also flourished during Pujo like all the other theatre traditions in the world that bustled during festive times. Spectators from the suburbs would spend their weekend in Calcutta, watching the plays and roaming around the city, according to Rudrarup Mukhopadhyay, the researcher in the team and a theatre artiste associated with the Natadha theatre group, founded by Shib Mukhopadhyay. Taking your in-laws to a play at Broadway was a ritual for the newly married groom, adds Mukhopadhyay.

Distinct genres marked the aesthetics of the plays, he explains. "In the beginning, it was patriotic, with anti-British sentiments against the enforcement of the Dramatic Performances Act dealing with the regulation on theatre. By the 1950s, it gave way to social dramas about family stories. Then, during the 70s, they used more content of sensuality in theatre with the introduction of cabaret."

In the beginning, money was not the guiding spirit. But since people started investing in theatre, they expected some sort of a return, says Sujoy. So, they roped in film stars. Uttam Kumar, the first-ever film star to act in plays at Broadway Bengal in 1953, and around ten years later, veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee entered the scene. Soumitra reminisces the roaring welcome he received at iconic venues like Star theatre, Biswarupa, Rangmahal, Bijon theatre and the audience would always expect a good play and good performance. "The crowd, of course, welcomed me immediately, but initially people could not believe a lead star actor would come to North Kolkata to do theatre. People used to come and ask before purchasing a ticket whether Soumitra Chatterjee will actually be in the play and whether he will actually come on stage to perform. If I played a small role in any play then the audience would not be too happy about it." In Sujoy's film, Chatterjee, along with his daughter Poulami Bose, will read excerpts from the play Neelkontho that ran to packed houses in Rangmahal. Some actors were even ready to call on the public to watch the plays. Like Haridhan Mukherjee who would theatrically emerge from the ticket counter of the iconic Vishwaroopa theatre arena and coax the spectators who came alone into buying tickets for their families as well, according to Mukhopadhyay.

