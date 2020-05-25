As Brits Continue to Suffer Covid Crisis Mismanagement, UK Govt Adds Busily to its Dubious Record

Much of the world has long thought the British a smart lot in a quaint sort of way. Where the country has failed, and it often has, it is still usually found some indulgence.

The present British government is testing that inclination to indulge as none has in a long time. Because not in a long time have the British got it as seriously, and serially, wrong as through the management of this coronavirus. The British leadership does not appear particularly smart these days, certainly not quaint.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to defend the defiance of the lockdown by his special adviser Dominic Cummings comes as only another turn in a downward spiral.

If arranging childcare was reason enough for Cummings to have travelled 400-km, a million others had more pressing reasons to break the lockdown, and did not.

British people are showing their fury over one set of rule for themselves, another for the PM’s adviser - and the PM’s defence of it.

One decision after another appears inexplicable. Visitors to the UK will now be quarantined from June 8. Why now, weeks and months after other nations had taken such a decision?

All through the spread of the virus that has taken Britain to the highest death toll in Europe by far, Britain kept its borders open. Since January, full flights have been arriving at Heathrow from China and Italy and other places with high infections at the time.

No one arriving at airports was checked; the government announced that checks on arrivals were unnecessary.

Now, the British are ordering quarantine for arrivals when the rest of the world is either easing or lifting their quarantine moves. The decision comes when both the infection rate and death toll are coming down.

From June 8, visitors will be asked to go straight home or to a hotel from the airport, preferably in a cab, and not step out for two weeks.

Police can carry out random checks and fine the deviant £1,000 (Rs 92,000). The idea, said Home Secretary Priti Patel, is to "keep the transmission rate down and prevent a devastating second wave".

Up until June 8, no contribution to a second wave will be discouraged. The late step towards preventive caution ahead brings with it the lethal reminder that this needed to have been done far earlier.

And only now is the government introducing contact tracing. Johnson has announced the introduction of a “world-beating” system from June 1.

South Korea, New Zealand, Taiwan and India, particularly Kerala, had beaten the world in contact tracing much earlier, starting January.

Britain too began contact tracing over the first two cases that surfaced in January. The Chief Medical Officer for England, Chris Witty, announced that the government is “working rapidly to identify any contacts the patients had to prevent further spread.”

It then gave this up altogether. Witty said it is not necessary to trace every case. In January, cases were rising dramatically. Britain will now introduce its world-beating system in June when infections are falling.

The world had beaten Britain to it over timing their lockdown.

On May 24, the death toll in the UK was 36,793 – based on those who had died in hospital after being tested coronavirus positive.

A second measure is the number whose death certificates list COVID-19, a third the number of the dead above the usual figure for this period of the year.

When the official toll was 30,000, the second count listed above 40,000 and the third more than 50,000. The real death toll is well above the official figure on the first count, and officially acknowledged to be so.

The delay over lockdown killed thousands, tens of thousands. Sir Ian Boyd, who sits on the government’s scientific advisory group has said “it would have made quite a big difference” to the death rate if the government had acted “a week or two earlier.”

Britain was then late with testing. That has been stepped up, but comes far too late to have saved hundreds of medical staff who died on the job.

Over a long spell nobody knew in hospitals, and outside, who could be carrying the virus asymptomatically or within an incubation period when someone could be infective.

It took enormous public pressure, and from within the medical system, to wake the government into action. Home Office Minister James Brokenshire now says “there is an acknowledgement mistakes have been made.”

